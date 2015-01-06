Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availabilities. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags
(100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,400 32,500-33,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,500 32,700-33,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,250
Bajrang Extractions 33,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,150
General Foods 34,800
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Mahakali 34,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 34,250
Premier proteins --
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 34,800
Vippy 34,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,200-29,250 28,900-28,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,000-29,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship