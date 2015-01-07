- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 34,800 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,700 Prestige Foods 34,600 Premier proteins 34,700 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 34,800 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship