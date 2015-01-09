* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling at lower
prices while soy oil refined were down on increased selling against poor buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,500 33,000-34,500 33,000-34,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,600 33,200-34,600 33,200-34,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 34,000-35,100 34,000-35,100 34,000-35,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 33,000-34,500 33,200-34,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,100-66,200 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 66,400-66,500 65,900-66,000
plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,400-69,500 67,900-68,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250
Spot (48% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship