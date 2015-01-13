- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices while soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,400 32,500-33,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-33,500 32,700-33,600 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 32,000-33,400 32,200-33,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,100 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,300 Prestige Foods 34,300 Premier proteins 34,300 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,100 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship