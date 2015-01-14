- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi on poor availability's. According
to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the
Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices
while soy oil refined prices opened steady on limited buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 110 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 34,000
Premier proteins 34,000
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 34,000
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,550-28,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,650-28,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship