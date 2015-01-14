- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi on poor availability's. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices while soy oil refined prices opened steady on limited buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 110 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,000 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,000 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,550-28,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,650-28,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship