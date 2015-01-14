* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited trading activities. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 33,300-34,300 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 110 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,550-28,600 Spot (48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 28,650-28,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship