- Indore mandi closed today due to Makar Sankranti festival. According to trade
sources about 0.40 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya
Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 32,700-33,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore ---
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 33,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,800
General Foods 34,250
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 34,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,300
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,000
Rama 33,350
Ruchi 34,250
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,500-65,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,400-28,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship