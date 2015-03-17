- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,800 31,700-32,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 31,500-32,700 31,700-32,800 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,800 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 33,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,600 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama 32,750 Ruchi 33,800 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,100-58,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship