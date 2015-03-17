* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,800 31,700-32,800 31,700-32,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,750-33,800 32,750-33,800 32,750-33,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 31,500-32,700 31,700-32,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 58,100-58,200 58,100-58,200 plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,700-59,800 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot (48% protein) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship