- Indore mandi closed today on due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about 0.10 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery --- ___ (Auction prices) Market delivery ---- --- (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- ___ --- Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,700 Prestige Foods 33,250 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,700 Vippy 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,600-57,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,900-58,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,800-59,900 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,200-60,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship