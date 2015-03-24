- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,800
31,800-32,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 210 31,800-32,800 32,000-33,000
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 33,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Mahakali 33,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,700
Prestige Foods 33,400
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 34,000
Vippy 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,650-28,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,750-28,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship