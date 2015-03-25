- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability higher. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags
(100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 32,200-33,200
31,800-32,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,400-33,250 32,000-33,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 32,200-33,200 32,400-33,250
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 33,200
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Mahakali 33,400
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,700
Prestige Foods 33,400
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 33,900
Vippy 33,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,500-57,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,800-59,900 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,100-60,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship