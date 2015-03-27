- Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.30 lac bags (100 kg
each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,100
32,200-33,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-33,150 32,400-33,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 32,000-33,100 32,200-33,150
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 33,200
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Mahakali 33,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,700
Prestige Foods 33,250
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 33,900
Vippy 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Fridays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,800-57,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 58,100-58,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,200-60,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship