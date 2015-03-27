* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil. Solvent prices were down further at closed on poor buying support
against better selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,100 32,000-33,100 32,200-33,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-33,150 32,200-33,150 32,400-33,250
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 32,500-33,900 32,500-33,900 32,750-34,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 32,000-33,100 32,200-33,150
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,200-57,300 57,500-57,600 57,800-57,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,800-57,900 58,100-58,200
plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 60,200-60,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
Spot (48% protein) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship