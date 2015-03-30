- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,700
32,000-33,100
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-32,800 32,200-33,150
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 150 32,000-32,700 32,200-32,800
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 33,200
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Mahakali 33,400
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,700
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 33,900
Vippy 33,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Mondays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship