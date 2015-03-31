- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesay's Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,000-32,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,200-32,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 240 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 33,900 Premier proteins 33,800 Rama 32,750 Ruchi 34,000 Vippy 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 57,400-57,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 57,700-57,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 28,650-28,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 28,750-28,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship