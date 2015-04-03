- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today due better buying support against poor availability. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,200-33,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,400-33,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 34,400 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Mahakali 34,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins 34,250 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 34,400 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 57,600-57,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 57,900-58,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,5000-60,600 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,200-60,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,000-30,050 30,000-30,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship