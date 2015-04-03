- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today due better buying support
against poor availability.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400
32,200-33,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,400-33,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 34,400
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Mahakali 34,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 34,250
Premier proteins 34,250
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 34,400
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Fridays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 57,600-57,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,5000-60,600 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,200-60,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,000-30,050 30,000-30,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship