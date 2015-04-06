- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 32,500-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,700-33,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 33,000-33,900 33,200-35,000 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 35,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 34,750 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 59,100-59,200 58,100-58,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,400-59,500 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 60,400-60,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 60,600-60,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,150-30,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,250-30,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship