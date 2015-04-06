- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg
each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900
32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,700-33,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 150 33,000-33,900 33,200-35,000
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 35,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 34,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,500
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins 34,750
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 35,000
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Mondays' open Previous close
Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 59,100-59,200 58,100-58,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,400-59,500 58,400-58,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 60,600-60,700
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,150-30,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,250-30,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship