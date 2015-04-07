- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,700-35,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,700 Prestige Foods 35,400 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 35,500 Vippy 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoile solvent crushing plant delivery 59,400-59,500 59,100-59,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,700-59,800 59,400-59,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,500-61,600 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,500-31,550 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship