- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.75 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 38,700-39,900 39,000-40,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,900-40,000 39,200-40,400 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 38,700-39,900 38,900-40,000 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 41,500 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 40,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 41,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,000 Prestige Foods 41,500 Premier proteins 41,250 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 41,500 Vippy 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,100-59,200 58,600-58,700 solvent market delivery 59,400-59,500 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,000-61,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,600-61,700 61,200-61,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,600-38,650 38,700-38,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,700-38,750 38,800-38,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship