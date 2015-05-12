- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.20 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,900-40,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 600 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000
General Foods 40,000
Gujarat Ambuja 39,500
Indian Rubber 39,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 40,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 40,000
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 40,000
Vippy 40,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700
59,100-59,200
solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 59,400-59,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,500-61,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,700-61,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,350-37,400 38,600-38,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 37,450-37,500 38,700-38,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship