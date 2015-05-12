* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,700-39,500 38,900-40,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 39,000-40,500 39,000-40,500 40,000-41,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 59,100-59,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000 59,400-59,500 plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 61,700-61,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,350-37,400 37,350-37,400 38,600-38,650 Spot (48% protein) 37,450-37,500 37,450-37,500 38,700-38,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship