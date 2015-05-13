- Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 37,000-38,200 38,500-39,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,200-38,250 38,700-39,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 37,000-38,200 37,200-38,250 Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,500-36,550 37,350-37,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,600-36,650 37,450-37,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship