- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about
0.10 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh
state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery Closed 37,000-38,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 37,200-38,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --- -- --
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions 38,050
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 40,250
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 38,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 40,250
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Mondays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700
58,600-58,700
solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,350-35,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,950-36,000 35,450-35,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship