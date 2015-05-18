- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about 0.10 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery Closed 37,000-38,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 37,200-38,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- -- -- Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions 38,050 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 40,250 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 38,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 40,250 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,350-35,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,950-36,000 35,450-35,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship