- Soybean prices opened firm inn Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,900 37,000-38,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,700-40,000 37,200-38,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 40,500 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 40,500 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 58,600-58,700 solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,850-35,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,950-36,000 35,950-36,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship