- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices against
increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 38,000-39,000 38,500-39,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,200-39,100 38,700-40,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 38,000-39,000 38,200-39,100
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750
General Foods 39,750
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,250
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,250
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 39,750
Vippy 39,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200
58,600-58,700
solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,900-59,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 61,000-61,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 61,200-61,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,600-35,650 35,850-35,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,700-35,750 35,950-36,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship