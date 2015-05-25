- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 37,000-38,400 37,000-38,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,200-38,500 37,200-38,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 37,000-38,400 37,200-38,500 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,750 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 38,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 57,600-57,700 solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 57,900-58,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 35,200-35,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,300-35,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship