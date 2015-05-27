- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg
each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened strong on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 37,000-37,900 36,000-37,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,200-38,000 36,200-37,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 80 37,000-37,900 37,200-38,000
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 39,250
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 38,000
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 39,250
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200
58,000-58,100
solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,100-60,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,500-35,550 35,000-35,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,600-35,650 35,100-35,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednessday's open Previous
close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship