- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,400 37,250-38,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,700-38,500 37,400-38,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 37,500-38,400 37,700-38,500 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,600 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,250 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 39,150 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 39,600 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600 solvent market delivery 58,800-58,900 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friay's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship