- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg
each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 37,500-38,400 37,250-38,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,700-38,500 37,400-38,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 37,500-38,400 37,700-38,500
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750
General Foods 39,600
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,250
Lakhmi Solvex 38,000
Mahakali 39,150
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 39,600
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Fridays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600
58,500-58,600
solvent market delivery 58,800-58,900 58,700-58,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friay's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship