- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday's Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,000 37,500-38,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,200-39,100 37,700-38,750 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 38,000-39,000 38,200-39,100 Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 39,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,750 Premier proteins 39,750 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,600-59,700 59,100-59,200 solvent market delivery 59,900-60,000 59,400-59,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 61,900-62,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,600-35,650 35,350-35,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,700-35,750 35,450-35,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship