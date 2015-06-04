- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday's Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,200 38,500-39,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,700-39,250 38,700-39,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 38,500-39,200 38,700-39,250
Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500
General Foods 40,250
Gujarat Ambuja 38,750
Indian Rubber 39,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,250
Lakhmi Solvex 38,750
Mahakali 40,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 40,000
Rama 39,750
Ruchi 40,250
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,600-59,700
60,000-60,100
solvent market delivery 59,900-60,000 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,900-62,000 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,100-62,200 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,850-35,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,950-36,000 35,950-36,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship