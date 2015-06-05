- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 37,500-38,500 38,500-39,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,700-38,600 38,700-39,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 400 37,500-38,500 37,700-38,600
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 39,500
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 39,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 38,000
Mahakali 39,400
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,500
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Fridays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100
60,100-60,200
solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,850-35,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,950-36,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship