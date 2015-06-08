- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 37,000-38,200 37,500-38,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,200-38,250 37,700-38,750 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 37,000-38,200 37,200-38,250 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,200 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 38,400 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins 38,250 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Mondays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,600-59,700 60,000-60,100 solvent market delivery 59,900-60,000 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,600-61,700 61,900-62,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,850-34,900 35,350-35,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,950-35,000 35,450-35,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship