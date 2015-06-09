- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 37,000-38,200 37,000-38,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,200-38,250 37,200-38,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 320 37,000-38,200 37,200-38,250
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,200
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 38,400
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Prestige Foods 38,000
Premier proteins 38,250
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,100-59,200
59,100-59,200
solvent market delivery 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,850-34,900 34,850-34,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,950-35,000 34,950-35,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship