- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about
0.10 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh
state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery Closed 35,000-35,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 35,200-36,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore -- -- --
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 35,500
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,750
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,500
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 35,500
Vippy 35,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,800-58,900
59,100-59,200
solvent market delivery 59,100-59,200 59,400-59,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 61,100-61,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 61,300-61,400
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 32,050-32,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 32,150-32,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship