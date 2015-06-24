- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,200 33,250-34,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,250 33,400-34,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 33,000-34,200 33,200-34,250 Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins 34,400 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 58,000-58,100 solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 58,300-58,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,850-30,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,950-31,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship