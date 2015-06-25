- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.40 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday's Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,000 33,000-34,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,100 33,200-34,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 33,000-34,000 33,200-34,100
Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250
General Foods 34,800
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 34,600
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,500
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 34,800
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200
57,600-57,700
solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,200-60,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,650-30,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,750-30,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship