Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,800 33,000-34,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-33,900 33,200-34,100 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 650 33,000-33,800 33,200-33,900 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber 34,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,600 Prestige Foods 34,600 Premier proteins 34,600 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,500-58,600 58,100-58,200 solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,450-30,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,550-30,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship