-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- June 26
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,800 33,000-33,800 33,000-34,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-33,900 33,200-33,900 33,200-34,100
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 34,000-35,000 34,000-35,000 33,500-34,800
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 650 33,000-33,800 33,200-33,900
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,500-58,600 58,100-58,200
Soyoil market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,800-58,900 58,400-58,500
plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,650-30,700 30,450-30,500
Spot (48% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,750-30,800 30,550-31,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship