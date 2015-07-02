Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 02
- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support.
According to trade sources about 0.70 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in
mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday's Previous
Market delivery 34,000-34,700 34,000-35,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,200-34,800 34,200-35,400
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 450 34,000-34,700 34,200-34,800
Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,250
Bajrang Extractions 34,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 36,000
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 35,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,250
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,500
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 34,500
Ruchi 36,000
Vippy 35,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursdays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,100-58,200
solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,700-60,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,550-31,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,650-31,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
(Marina H Raja)