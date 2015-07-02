Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 02 - Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support. According to trade sources about 0.70 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday's Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,700 34,000-35,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-34,800 34,200-35,400 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 34,000-34,700 34,200-34,800 Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,250 Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 36,000 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,100-58,200 solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,550-31,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,650-31,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Marina H Raja)