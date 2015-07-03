Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 03 - Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 0.50 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday's Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,900 34,000-34,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-35,000 34,200-34,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 34,000-34,900 34,200-35,000 Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,250 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 35,900 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,750 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 35,900 Vippy 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 58,000-58,100 solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 58,300-58,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,350-31,400 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,450-31,500 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Marina H Raja)