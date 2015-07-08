- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.37 lac bags (90 kg each)of
soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices refined opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 33,800-34,250 34,000-34,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,900-34,300 34,200-34,700
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 33,800-34,250 33,900-34,300
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600
General Foods 35,200
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 34,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,750
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 35,200
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 57,600-57,700
solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000
57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,850-30,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,750-30,800 31,950-31,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship