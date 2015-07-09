- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg
each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday's Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,400 33,000-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,700-34,500 33,200-34,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 33,500-34,400 33,700-34,500
Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,250
Bajrang Extractions 33,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600
General Foods 34,650
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 34,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 34,250
Premier proteins 34,500
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 34,650
Vippy 34,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursdays' open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,100-57,200
solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900
57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,500-30,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,600-30,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship