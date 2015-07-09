- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability. According to trade sources about 0.45 lac bags (90 kg each)of soybean arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday's Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,400 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,700-34,500 33,200-34,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 33,500-34,400 33,700-34,500 Thursday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,250 Bajrang Extractions 33,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600 General Foods 34,650 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 34,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,700 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins 34,500 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 34,650 Vippy 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,100-57,200 solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship