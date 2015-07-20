Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 20 - Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Rain in soybean producing area of the state also puts pressure. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,000 33,500-34,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,100 33,700-34,600 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 40 33,000-34,000 33,200-34,100 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,200 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 33,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 34,000 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,200 Vippy 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,100-57,200 solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,850-29,900 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,950-30,000 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship