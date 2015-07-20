Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 20
- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Rain in soybean producing area of the state also puts pressure.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,000 33,500-34,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,100 33,700-34,600
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 40 33,000-34,000 33,200-34,100
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,200
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 33,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 34,000
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 34,200
Vippy 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100
57,100-57,200
solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,850-29,900 30,500-30,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,950-30,000 30,600-30,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship