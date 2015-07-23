Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- July 23 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,200-32,800 32,600-33,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,200-32,900 32,800-33,600 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,750-33,800 32,750-33,800 33,250-34,350 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 180 32,000-32,800 32,200-32,900 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,100-56,200 57,000-57,100 56,600-56,700 Soyoil market delivery 56,400-56,500 57,300-57,400 56,900-57,000 plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 59,000-59,100 59,000-59,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,650-29,700 29,650-30,700 29,850-29,900 Spot (48% protein) 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,950-30,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Suvra Roy)