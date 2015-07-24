Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying suppory at
higher prices.
- Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday's Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,200 32,000-32,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,250 32,200-32,900
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 150 31,500-32,200 31,700-32,250
Friday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,750
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,300
Prestige Foods 32,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 32,500
Ruchi 32,750
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,100-56,200
56,100-56,200
solvent market delivery 56,400-56,500 56,400-56,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,350-29,400 29,650-29,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,450-29,500 29,750-29,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship