Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- July 27 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,250-31,750 31,250-31,750 31,500-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,350-31,800 31,350-31,800 31,700-32,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,000-33,300 32,000-33,300 32,250-33,300 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 31,250-31,750 31,350-31,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,200-55,300 55,500-55,600 Soyoil market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,500-55,600 55,800-55,900 plant delivery# 57,900-58,000 58,000-58,100 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,100-58,200 58,200-58,300 58,600-58,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-27,950 29,350-29,400 Spot (48% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 29,450-29,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Suvra Roy)