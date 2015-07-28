Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 28
- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday's Previous
Market delivery 31,250-31,900 31,250-31,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,350-32,000 31,350-31,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 100 31,250-31,900 31,350-32,000
Tuesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,600
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 32,500
Premier proteins 32,900
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 32,600
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,000-55,100
55,100-55,200
solvent market delivery 55,300-55,400 55,400-55,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 58,100-58,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,900-28,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,950-29,000 29,000-29,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship