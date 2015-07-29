Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 29
- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,300 31,250-31,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,350-32,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 170 31,500-32,300 31,700-32,400
Wednesday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,600
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 32,500
Premier proteins 33,000
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 32,600
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,000-55,100
55,000-55,100
solvent market delivery 55,300-55,400 55,300-55,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,700-57,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous
close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship