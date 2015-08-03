Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling againnst poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 31,250-32,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,700-31,500 31,400-32,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 30,500-31,400 30,700-31,500 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,800 General Foods 32,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Mahakali 32,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,500 Prestige Foods 32,000 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 31,800 Ruchi 32,000 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,400-55,500 solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,700-55,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,700-57,800 58,000-58,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,900-58,000 58,200-58,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,600-28,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,700-29,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship